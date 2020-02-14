Iran says ready to promote tourism ties with Pakistan, Russia

Iran voiced its readiness to promote tourism ties with both Pakistan and Russia.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Thursday discussed ways to boost people-to-people contacts and mutual cooperation in the tourism sector.

Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, also chairman of Pakistan’s National Tourism Board, during the meeting briefed Iranian diplomat Mohammad-Ali Hosseini about the opportunities available in Pakistan’s tourism industry, IRNA reported.

The two sides emphasized strengthening of cooperation and expansion of bilateral relations in various fields, especially the tourism industry.

The Iranian ambassador said that Iran is ready to develop joint cooperation with Pakistan to promote the tourism industry in general and religious tourism in particular.

Hosseini emphasized the importance of people-to-people contacts and stressed the need to increase direct flights between Iran and Pakistan due to the growing number of Pakistani pilgrims to Iran and Iraq.

In a separate meeting on Thursday, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation said that Tehran was ready to exchange tour leaders with Russia to make them familiar with tourist capacities of the two countries.

Kazem Jalali, in a meeting with Russia’s head of Tour Leaders Association, Valentina Lomidze, emphasized the importance of tourism and the great capacities of both countries in this industry.

Jalali and Lomidze agreed to develop a plan to advertise cultural, ecological, religious and historical tourism in Iran and Russia through social networks and other media.

According to unwto.org, the Middle East emerged as the fastest-growing region for international tourism arrivals in 2019, growing at almost double the global average (over eight percent). Growth in Asia and the Pacific slowed down but still showed above-average growth, with international arrivals up five percent.