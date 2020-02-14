Hong Kong FilMart postponed in coronavirus response

Hong Kong FilMart, Asia’s largest film and TV trade fair, will be postponed from its scheduled date in March to a new slot in August. The decision was a response to the growing fear of the novel coronavirus which has spread from mainland China to reach more than 20 countries and territories so far.

The fair’s organizer, the semi-government body Hong Kong Trade Development Council, made the announcement. The market will be cut from four days to three, and be held August 27-29, Variety reported.

“The safety and well-being of our exhibitors and participants has always been our priority. The decision is made in response to the preventive measures taken by the Hong Kong SAR [special administrative region] government and health authorities worldwide to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic,” the HKTDC said in an email to registered participants.

Earlier, mainland Chinese authorities confirmed a spike in coronavirus cases. There are now more than 48,000 cases of virus infection, and over 1,400 deaths to date.

The disease has killed two others, one in the Philippines, and one in Hong Kong. The number of confirmed infections in Hong Kong, however, remains relatively low, at 50, with one patient declared as having recovered.