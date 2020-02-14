Gas usage hits record high of 600 mcm amid late-winter cold in Iran

Iranian officials said daily gas usage across the country had reached record highs amid a late-winter rush of cold that has affected large cities like Tehran.

A spokesman of the National Iranian Gas Company said that daily gas consumption by households and businesses across Iran had hit 600 million cubic meters (mcm), a record never seen in the country before, Press TV reported.

Mohammad Asgari said, however, that there had been no report about disruption or cuts of gas supply to customers despite a surge of around 20 percent in usage compared to normal days.

That surge came amid bitterly cold weather and as average temperatures in Tehran fell as low as minus eight degrees Celsius.

Running through pipe networks to many towns and villages across Iran, natural gas is the main source of energy in the country, used for heating.

Gas is also burnt to generate electricity in many thermal power plants in Iran although it is replaced with mazut during peak demand times in the winter to ensure that supply to households and businesses continues smoothly.

Rising gas usage across Iran has been met with ever-increasing capacity for production, especially with continued government efforts to develop various phases of the South Pars, the world’s largest gas field which Iran shares with Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier this month that daily output of natural gas would hit a record of 1 billion mcm by March 19, when the current Iranian calendar year ends.



