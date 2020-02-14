Iran, Russia to expand transit cooperation

Iranian and Russian officials in a meeting in Moscow discussed mutual cooperation, especially in developing their transit routes.

During the meeting in the Russian capital on Thursday, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and Russia’s Deputy Transport Minister, who is also the head of the Iran-Russia Cooperation Working Group, Vladimir Tokarev, explored avenues for the expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the field of transport, reported Fars News Agency.

The two sides also discussed bilateral issues in rail, port and the aviation fields.

Tokarev, for his part, said that the Garmsar-Incheh Borun Railway Electrification project will start in the near future.

Jalali also pointed to the role of Iran’s Northern port in transporting goods between the two countries and their potential capacities. The Iranian ambassador to Russia also reiterated the investment capacities of the two countries in this sector.

He pointed to the firm determination of the two countries’ officials to expand bilateral ties, and added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to broaden its ties with its northern neighbors, including Russia, in various sectors.”

In late December 2019, in a meeting in Moscow, Jalali and Russian Presidential Advisor Zamir Kabulov explored avenues for expanding economic cooperation and underlined the need for putting into effect the already signed agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

During the meeting in the Russian capital, Jalali and Kabulov exchanged views on different areas of economic cooperation.

The two sides reiterated the determination of the Iranian and Russian presidents to develop all-out relations, especially in the field of economy and trade.

Kabulov, for his part, wished success for the new Iranian ambassador to Moscow.



