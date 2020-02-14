President’s ex-legal adviser: Iran must take Gen. Soleimani assassination to int’l court, UNSC

National Desk

Iran can take the case of US assassination of top Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and call for the establishment of an international tribunal, said a former Iranian vice president for legal affairs.

The US assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani, the then commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and a number of others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis – the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in a drone strike outside Baghdad’s civilian airport on January 3.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Elham Aminzadeh added given that US President Donald Trump has officially announced that he ordered the attack on the top Iranian commander in a foreign territory, there is no need for proof.

Thus, she argued, the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani is an obvious example of invading another country.

In addition, she noted, since the attack has not been carried out on a battlefield, it is an act of terror.

On the other hand, since Lieutenant General Soleimani had traveled to Iraq as a top Iranian military commander at the invitation of the Arab country’s officials and was, in fact, their guest, his assassination in Iraq was a clear violation of the Iraqi sovereignty.

Aminzadeh stressed that Iran should call for an international tribunal and pursue the case through the UNSC.

Citing as an example the formation of an international tribunal, authorized by the UNSC, to try suspects in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister, Rafiq Hariri, she said this was the only time in the history of the Security Council that it set up a tribunal to investigate the murder of an international figure.

The establishment of this tribunal, however, failed to yield any result, Aminzadeh said, adding, “But we can, once again, persuade the UNSC to set up a similar international tribunal, this time, to investigate US assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, as Trump ordered the assassination of a figure who used to play a very significant role in securing peace and fighting terrorism in the region.

Describing Lieutenant General Soleimani as a paragon of peace and a role model in making peace-seeking efforts, she said in West Asia, the top commander is regarded as a very great hero for his enormous efforts to promote justice in the region and foil plots by the US and the hegemonic powers against the Middle East.

Aminzadeh said the role played by Lieutenant General Soleimani in curbing violence and fighting terrorism and insecurity in the region was such important and determining that makes him truly worthy of receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

She called on Iran’s diplomatic team to convince the UN to pass a resolution condemning the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani and, at the same time, appreciating his efforts by enumerating the top commanders’ characteristics and contributions to the fight against terrorism and establishment of peace and security in the region at the UN General Assembly.