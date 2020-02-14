Official: Six killed in Gilan following heavy snowfalls

National Desk

The director general of the Crisis Management Department of Guilan Province said on Friday that six people have lost their lives as heavy snowfall hit the northern province, rejecting earlier reports of the death of seven people.

Reza Eslami said three people were killed by an avalanche in the province’s village of Reshte Rood in the city of Rudbar, according to IRNA.

Eslami added that three other people were also killed in the province’s capital city, Rasht, in snow-related incidents.

Reports said that 78 others have been injured due to extreme weather conditions and snow-related incidents across the province.

He also said that several teams from nine provinces are working to resolve electricity problems caused by the heavy snowfall in the province.

The official added that about 70 percent of rural roads which were closed following the snowfalls have been reopened.

The snowfalls, which began last Sunday in the province and continued until Tuesday, have caused problems for the people of Gilan Province.