RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0636 GMT February 14, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265643
Published: 0516 GMT February 14, 2020

NBA: Boston Celtics 141-133 Los Angeles Clippers

NBA: Boston Celtics 141-133 Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 141-133 at TD Garden in Boston.

It was a close contest from the onset, and the Clippers took the opening quarter 32-30. The Celtics pulled off a comeback to take the 2nd with a 4-point margin that led to their 60-58 advantage in the first half. The hosts kept up the momentum after the break and won the 3rd by 2-points. Then, the Clippers once again found the rhythm in the final quarter and leveled the match at 114 apiece at the end of the regulation. So, the match went into overtime, Presstv Reported.

Both teams showed some resilience in the 1st overtime, as they collected 13 points each, but it was the Celtics who piled on the pressure and took the 2nd overtime 14 to 6 to seal their 38th victory of the season. Jayson Tatum tallied 39 points for the Celtics, while Lou Williams bagged 35 for the Clippers.

 
 
   
KeyWords
NBA
Boston
Los Angeles
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6951 sec