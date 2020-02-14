NBA: Boston Celtics 141-133 Los Angeles Clippers

It was a close contest from the onset, and the Clippers took the opening quarter 32-30. The Celtics pulled off a comeback to take the 2nd with a 4-point margin that led to their 60-58 advantage in the first half. The hosts kept up the momentum after the break and won the 3rd by 2-points. Then, the Clippers once again found the rhythm in the final quarter and leveled the match at 114 apiece at the end of the regulation. So, the match went into overtime, Presstv Reported.

Both teams showed some resilience in the 1st overtime, as they collected 13 points each, but it was the Celtics who piled on the pressure and took the 2nd overtime 14 to 6 to seal their 38th victory of the season. Jayson Tatum tallied 39 points for the Celtics, while Lou Williams bagged 35 for the Clippers.