Saudi-led coalition strikes kill 30, including civilians

Yemen’s Houthi movement said the Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes on Saturday that killed 30 people including civilians in the latest flare-up of a five-year war.

Yemen’s Health Ministry said women and children were among those killed in Al-Jawf Province, Almasirah TV reported.

It followed downing a coalition plane in the area on Friday by Yemeni forces, Reuters reported.

The Almasirah said that the Riyadh regime carried out eight aerial assaults on Al-Jawf's Maslub district.

The strikes, it added, targeted people who had gathered near the wreckage of a Saudi jet that had been shot down by Yemeni forces on Friday evening.

Yemen's Health Ministry said aid workers could not reach the site of the attack due to continuous flights by Saudi warplanes over the area.

The Yemeni TV cited difficulty in confirming the number of victims as body parts were scattered over the targeted area.

Yemen military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saria said on Friday that a Tornado jet belonging to “enemy forces” had been brought down in Al-Jawf with a surface-to-air missile.

The spokesman for Yemen's Houthi movement on Saturday condemned the Saudi massacre in Jawf, saying, "As usual, when the most brutal US-Saudi aggression receives painful strikes in the military confrontation fields, it replies with great folly by targeting civilians.

Saudi Arabia and a coalition of its vassal states launched the war on Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall a Riyadh-backed former regime and eliminate the popular Houthis who have been defending the impoverished country against the offensive.

The Saudi military aggression, coupled with a naval blockade, has killed and injured hundreds of thousands of people, and plunged Yemen into what the UN says the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN says an estimated 24 million people – close to 80 percent of the population – need assistance and protection in Yemen.