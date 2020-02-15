US criticism of China is ‘lies’: FM

China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed US criticism of his country as “lies” on Saturday, shortly after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized its foreign policy and desire for “empire.”

“All these accusations against China are lies, not based on facts,” Wang told the Munich Security Conference. “But if we replace the subject of the lie from China to America, maybe those lies become facts.”

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, speaking at the conference immediately after Pompeo and before Wang, accused Beijing of a “nefarious strategy” through telecommunications firm Huawei.

On Friday the Chinese ministry also said it urges the United States to immediately stop suppressing Chinese companies without reason, after US prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against Huawei Technologies.

Such actions by the United States seriously damage the country’s credibility and image, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a daily press briefing.

US prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran in its latest indictment against the Chinese company, escalating the battle with the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker.

In the indictment, which supersedes one unsealed last year in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Huawei Technologies Co. was charged with conspiring to steal trade secrets from six US technology companies and to violate a racketeering law typically used to combat organized crime.

It also contains new allegations about the company’s involvement in countries subject to sanctions.

The United States has been waging a campaign against Huawei, which it has claimed could spy on customers for Beijing. Washington placed the company on a trade blacklist last year, citing national security concerns.