President highlights growing role of women in Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani highlighted his administration’s efforts to promote gender equality in the country, pointing to a plan to allocate at least 30 percent of administrative management jobs to women.

In an address to a conference marking Mother’s Day in Iran, held in Tehran on Saturday, Rouhani said the fact that men and women have equal rights must be obvious in action and in the lawmaking process, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Highlighting the active presence of women in the social developments after the victory of the Islamic Revolution over the past 41 years, the president said women have outdone men in many posts, for instance, women make up 61 percent of the teachers across the country.

The president noted that he has ordered all of his ministers and their deputies to choose the managers and top advisers from among women, the youth, and various religious groups.

At least 30 percent of the management jobs in the administration and the society must be given to women, the president underlined, saying that women currently make up more than 42 percent of the administrative staff and 26 percent of the management posts are occupied by women.

Rouhani also highlighted his administration’s move to appoint women as ambassadors for the first time after the Islamic Revolution, saying four women are currently representing Iran in other countries.

In September 2018, President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach praised Iran for giving women more opportunities for sports activities.

In a meeting with Rouhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bach pointed to the great advances made in Iran’s sports in recent years, and hailed the suitable opportunities for women’s activities in various sports fields.

In March 2016, an Iranian human rights delegation attending the 31st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva highlighted an improvement in the status of Iranian women in different areas, citing statistics that show significant breakthrough in women’s social roles and gender equality.

Iranian women enjoy equal job opportunities compared with men, with many high-profile posts being assumed by female officials.