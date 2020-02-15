Leader reiterates need to strengthen Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said strengthening of Iranian youth’s resolve and insight plays a central role in empowering the country.

“Today, the important need of our country is for our youth to be equipped with various weapons and means of soft war, which consist of willpower and the power of reason,” the Leader said in a Saturday meeting with religious orators, Press TV reported.

“I have repeatedly said about the need to strengthen the country,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“One of the central components of this is to equip the youth with the means of thought and correct insight in the knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt,” he added, referring to the progeny of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“The young generation, in which we have much hopes – because the future of the country is in your hands – has to be firm like steel, with strong will and insight in order to know what it wants to do and how to achieve it,” the Leader said.

“The endurance of the Iranian nation against the wild American monster – which has stunned international observers – stems from such knowledge,” of the Ahl al-Bayt, the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that the Islamic teaching to trust God and not fear the enemies had enabled Iran to achieve progress throughout the years despite enemy schemes.

“Nobody would believe that Iran would reach its current status in regards to its political status and regional influence and progress in scientific and technological fields in the early days of the Islamic Revolution,” the Leader said.

“However, the Iranian nation put its trust in God and did not fear any power and was able to achieve such progress,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.