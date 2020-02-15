‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ receives UNESCO Cultural Diversity Award in Paris

A co-production between Afghanistan and Iran ‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’, by Tehran-based Afghan brothers Jamshid and Navid Mahmoudi, received the Cultural Diversity Award under the Patronage of UNESCO at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA).

The closing ceremony of the Australian festival was held in Brisbane on November 21 but, nonetheless, Mahmudis’ film received the award at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on Friday, ifilmtv.com wrote.

The film’s star Tanabandeh also received a nomination in the Best Actor category at the APSA, but Manoj Bajpayee from India won the award for his role in Devashish Makhija’s movie, ‘Bhonsle’.

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ went on screen on three consecutive days and on the third day (February 14), the film was awarded.

Starring Iranian actors Mohsen Tanabandeh and Mojtaba Pirzadeh, the film is about Azim, an Afghan refugee who works as a janitor in Tehran. While helping his mother and brother’s plan to smuggle themselves into Germany, Azim feels betrayed by his brother for abandoning their mother.

The film has received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Kim Ji-seok Award at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in October 2018 and Best Film award at the Sharm el-Sheikh Asian Film Festival in Egypt last March.

Jamshid Mahmoudi directed his first feature in 2012, ‘A Few Cubic Meters of Love,’ which was selected to represent Afghanistan in the Best Foreign Language Film category of the Academy Awards in 2014. It screened at over 30 international festivals and won eight awards.