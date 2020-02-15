IME weekly trade tops $690m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 441,821 tons of commodities valued at over $690 million were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 13).

On the domestic and export metal and mineral trading hall of IME, 154,903 tons of various products worth close to $324 million were traded, according to ime.ir.

At this trading hall, 139,111 tons of steel, 8,080 tons of copper, 7,800 tons of aluminum, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 12 tons of precious metal concentrates, 300 tons of zinc ingot and 10 tons of lead ingot, as well as 15kg of gold bullion were traded.

The report indicates that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading halls of IME, 285,661 tons of different commodities with a total value of $373 million were traded.

Also 69,458 tons of bitumen, 75,982 tons of polymer products, 78,154 tons of chemical products, 720 tons of insulation as well as 506 tons of base oil were traded.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007, in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran’s capital market providing many trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, such as performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME; price discovery and price making for Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) trade; secondary markets and end users; providing a venue for government sales and procurement purchases; providing a trading platform and user interface; providing clearing and settlement services; risk management; technology services; and training market participants.



