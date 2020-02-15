10-month iron ore concentrate output tops 39m tons

Iran produced 39.341 million tons of iron ore concentrate during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019–January 20, 2020), marking a three-percent rise compared to the same period last year.

According to statistics released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s major mineral production companies managed to produce 38.162 million tons of iron ore concentrate in the previous year’s same time period, reported imidro.gov.ir.

According to the IMIDRO report, in the mentioned 10 months, 22.512 million tons of iron ore conglomerate were produced, showing a two-percent decline as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Based on IMIDRO’s data, 3.459 million tons of granulated iron ore was also produced in the first 10 months of the current year to register a 39-percent decline as compared to last year’s 10-month period.

As previously announced, Iran’s export of iron ore concentrate rose 96.6 percent during the past Iranian year, compared to its preceding year.

The country exported 5.552 million tons of the product worth $398 million in the past year.

In a bid to prevent the exports of unprocessed minerals, creating more added value and meeting the requirements of domestic producers for the raw materials, Iran has levied a 25-percent duty on the export of raw minerals (especially iron ore) since September 23, 2019.

The new duty is aimed at encouraging the production of more processed minerals such as pellets and concentrate instead of selling the raw minerals.



