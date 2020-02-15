Mashhad, Iran’s second health tourism destination

The Iranian city of Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi Province, in northeastern Iran, one of the most important religious and historical tourist destinations in the country, is Iran’s second health tourism destination after Tehran.

The head of the Board of Health Tourism Professional Association of Khorasan Razavi, Hossein Nikounam, said on Saturday that during the last Iranian year (March 21, 2018 – March 20, 2019), Mashhad’s health tourists came from 56 nationalities, with the majority of them belonging to Iraqi and Afghan nationals, IRNA reported.

Other health tourists are from other countries including Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Azerbaijan and also European countries, he added.

Nikounam added that last year (March 21, 2018 – March 20, 2019), more than 23,000 foreign tourist-patients received surgical treatments and 105,000 received outpatient services in Mashhad.