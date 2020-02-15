RSS
Published: 0431 GMT February 15, 2020

Iranian banks’ foreign assets up over 17%

The total value of Iranian banks’ foreign assets by December 21, 2019 stood at about $246.19 billion, registering a 17.3-percent rise compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the latest data published by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), 47.8 percent of the mentioned assets belong to the CBI, reported Mehr News Agency.

The total value of the banking system’s foreign assets had stood at about $209.76 billion for the same time period last year, the data showed.

As reported, the figure for December 21, 2019, has registered a 12.8-percent rise in comparison to the $218.35 billion recorded at the end of the last Iranian year (March 20, 2019).

Since the foreign branches of state-run banks are not considered in calculating foreign assets, private banks and credit institutions account for the biggest share of the country’s banking system’s foreign assets.

The previous CBI report, released in September 2019, had put the banking system’s foreign assets by June 21, 2019, at about $220.11 billion, 13 percent more than the corresponding period of last year.


 

   
