Iran newspaper celebrates 25th anniversary

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said Saturday journalists have a “national responsibility” to help build Iran’s future.

Jahangiri made the comment as he visited Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI) to attend a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Iran newspaper.

Jahangiri said domestic media need to become the main sources of news for Iranians to fight the spread of fake news.

“We are in a situation that the speed of spreading fake news has increased,” he warned.

Jahangiri said the country faces “a plethora of problems” and urged the media to help overcome challenges by “reinforcing dialogue, understanding, solidarity and hope in society”.

He said the media should win the public trust through “honesty” in order to develop themselves and become the primary source of news for the nation.

The VP noted that although Iran newspaper is state-owned, the government does not seek to use it as a “propaganda outlet”.

Jahangiri also highlighted the importance of the parliamentary elections set to be held on Feb. 21.

He said elections serve national interests and therefore must be defended.

Also speaking at the ceremony, ICPI Director Mehdi Shafiei said that Iran newspaper is a daily for all Iranians and does not belong to a political faction.