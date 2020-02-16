Assad meets Larijani, says enemies still trying to protect terrorists

President Bashar al-Assad said the countries hostile to the Syrian people are still trying to protect terrorists who take civilians as hostages and human shields, stressing that this cannot be allowed to continue.

President Assad made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in Damascus on Sunday.

Both officials discussed recent achievements by the Syrian Army against foreign-backed terrorists in the Arab country, according to SANA.

Assad reaffirmed that the Syrian people are determined to liberate all territories from terrorists.

Larijani, for his part, affirmed his country’s continued support for Syria in its efforts to eliminate terrorism on all its territories, stressing the importance of the recent victories against the terrorists.

He expressed his confidence in the ability of the Syrian people to complete the liberation of all their lands.

The meeting also touched upon the strategic relations between the two countries, including the parliamentary ones, and the importance of strengthening these relations which have been proven to be essential to protect the two countries and achieve the interests of their peoples.

The meeting came as the Syrian Army has launched attacks against terrorists in the northwestern province of Idlib in recent weeks and has liberated several areas in the region.

Syrian troops also recovered full control of the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo on Saturday after an offensive backed by Russia.

It marks a major gain for Syria, as reopening the M5 highway will restore the shortest route between Syria’s two biggest cities for the first time in more than seven years of conflict.