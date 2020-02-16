IWPF chief: West beholden to Gen. Soleimani for halting Daesh’s advances

National Desk

The West is indebted to top Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, for his efforts in fighting Daesh and preventing the terrorist group from further infiltrating Europe and other parts of the world, said the secretary general of Islamic World Peace Forum (IWPF).

This was an unprecedented favor Lt. Gen. Soleimani granted the Western countries, added Davoud Ameri, speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran to analyze the role played by the top commander in ensuring security, promoting justice and establishing peace in the region and the world.

On January 3, the US assassinated Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the then commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and a number of others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis – the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), in a drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport.

He noted that Europeans should not forget the situation that unfolded in Europe when Daesh set foot in the continent.

“The presence of Daesh in Europe unleashed such a terror in the continent that pushed its people into an unnatural situation. Lt. Gen. Soleimani, however, perfectly led the fight against Daesh in the region and prevented the terrorist group from infiltrating other countries. He brought the world’s people peace, justice and security.”

Commenting on the different aspects of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s character, Ameri said he was a warrior and a true champion.

He added that since he fought terrorism in the region for years, everyone knows him as a military general and a warrior, stressing that, nevertheless, Lt. Gen. Soleimani undoubtedly played the most effective role in ensuring stability and security, promoting justice and securing peace in the region in recent years.

Ameri said Lt. Gen. Soleimani stood by the Muslim people of the region when he saw them struggling with insecurity, anarchy and chaos resulting from the presence of Daesh and did his utmost to end the chaos and anarchy.

He noted that the anarchy and chaos was created in the region due to plots hatched by the superpowers and, through this, they sought to change the political borders of the region and redraw them in such a way as to safeguard their interests and assert their hegemony over the Middle East.

Mandated by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Lt. Gen. Soleimani always sought to promote greater unity and synergy among Muslim countries, the IWPF’s secretary general said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always wanted security and peace for Muslim countries, and done its best to help them work toward these goals. Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s presence in those districts in the region in the grip of Daesh was on this basis.”

Ameri said Lt. Gen. Soleimani helped the regional people and governments in their fight against Daesh at their own request and played a very significant role in securing peace and ensuring stability and security in Syria and Iraq.

Of course, it was the people of the region themselves who fought terrorism in their countries, he assured, stressing that, however, no one can turn a blind eye to the important role played by Lt. Gen. Soleimani in this battle.

Speaking of conspiracies by enemies against the region, Ameri said the US and its allies sought to reengineer the political geography of West Asia and divide the regional powers into smaller and weaker states as their analyses show that a major power will emerge in the Muslim world which would stand against their interests.

Ameri added that by creating Daesh and launching proxy wars in the region, the enemies sought to ensure the security of Israel as the terrorist group would help divert Muslim countries’ focus from the Zionist regime.

“Lt. Gen. Soleimani, however, completely foiled their plots.”