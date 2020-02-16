Iranians bag six Karate 1 PL medals

Sports Desk

The second round of the 2020 Karate 1 Premier League in Dubai, the UAE, saw Iranians collect six medals, including one gold.

On Sunday, Iran’s Zabihollah Poursheib, representing the country in the men’s kumite -84kg weight class, outmuscled Daniyar Yuldashev of Kazakhstan 8-5 for the gold.

Mehdi Khodabakhshi, who was beaten by Poursheib in an all-Iranian semifinal, overcame Igor Chikhmarev, also from Kazakhstan, 1-0 and won a joint-bronze alongside Frenchman Farouq Abdesselem.

In the women’s kumite, Shima Alesa’di fell short against China’s Xiaoyan Yin in the -61kg final and settled for the silver.

Rozita Alipour and Sara Bahmanyar also finished their campaigns with a consolation, grabbing the bronze medals of the women’s -61kg and -50kg kumite contests, respectively.

Meanwhile, a third-spot finish in the men’s -75kg kumite competitions secured a berth in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for Bahman Asgari.

The 28-year-old Iranian overcame Turkey’s Erman Eltemur 2-1 for the bronze.

Spain topped the overall standings with six medals (two golds), followed by Italy, Turkey, China, and Iran.

More than 570 karatekas – representing 85 countries – took part in the three-day event in Dubai.