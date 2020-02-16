Iran’s ‘Cradle of Silence’ to vie at US festival

Iranian short film, ‘Cradle of Silence,’ written and directed by Mostafa Mehraban, is slated to go on screen at the competition program of the 15th edition of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival in the US.

‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife La’ya plans to go back to the warzone with him, ifilmtv.com reported.

Mehraban’s short film has attended several prestigious events across the globe, including the 2019 Montauk Film Festival in New York and the 5th Reading Film Festival in the US, as well as the 5th BangkokThai International Film Festival in Thailand.

The Iranian film recently won the Award of Merit for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in La Jolla, California, the US.

The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, according to its website, has been awarded several prestigious awards including one of the "top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee" by Movie Maker Magazine.

The goal of the founder and director Jerry Dalton was to create a venue for independent filmmakers which is not corrupted by politics, according to the event's organizers.

The 15th edition of the event will take place from April 21-25.