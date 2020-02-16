Tjeknavorian composes piece in memory of UIA Flight 752 victims

Celebrated Iranian-born Armenian composer and conductor Loris Tjeknavorian composed a musical piece in commemoration of the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 which was hit by a missile last month.

The piece titled ‘Requiem for UIA Flight 752’ was recorded at the Rad No-Andish Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran, ISNA reported.

“I was deeply affected by the tragedy, so I decided to express my sorrow through music,” Tjeknavorian said in a press release published on Sunday.

Iranian poet and art expert Yarta Yaran also collaborated on the project by reciting verses of poems from prominent Persian poet Sa’di.

On January 8, a Ukrainian airliner was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 167 passengers and nine crew members.

The Armed Forces General Staff announced that human error in an air defense system mistakenly targeted the plane.

The incident happened a few hours after Iran fired dozens of missiles at US airbases inside Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.