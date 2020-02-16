Palestinian PM: Trump's Mideast plan 'will be buried'

The Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday, lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century,” saying it would be “buried very soon”.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Shtayyeh said the US plan was “no more than a memo of understanding between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump,” AP reported.

Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with “no sovereignty,” allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians “are open to serious negotiations.”

Shtayyeh suggested the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the UN human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority and all Palestinian factions have categorically rejected the plan announced by Trump on January 28 for being completely biased in favor of Israel. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have also rejected the plan.

The US plan heavily favored Israel, granting the Palestinians limited self-rule in parts of the occupied West Bank while allowing Israel to annex all its settlements there and keep nearly all of Al Quds (Jerusalem), which Palestinians regard as the capital of a future Palestinian state.