Pelosi urges Democratic unity to prevent Trump from getting re-elected

"We have to have our own vision for the future, but everybody knows that we must be unified in making sure that he doesn't have a second term," Pelosi said in an exclusive interview with CNN from the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Presstv Reported.

Pelosi also told the American TV news channel that she "can't even envision a situation" where Trump would be re-elected, but added, "We don't take anything for granted."

The House speaker underlined that any of the candidates in the crowded Democratic field "would be a better president than the current occupant of the White House, but we want to be very positive about how we go forth."

The Democratic Party started with about 20 hopefuls for the 2020 US election race but the filed has so far shrunk to eight following the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came out victorious in last week’s New Hampshire primary.

With the Nevada primary just a week away, a Morning Consult poll published this week put the progressive senator ten points ahead of Joe Biden, the former vice president, and until now the supposed front-runner for the 2020 Democratic Party’s nomination.

Pelosi backs decision to rip Trump's address

Elsewhere in the CNN interview, Pelosi defended her decision to tear up Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this month and said her action was an attempt at drawing attention to the fact that what the US president delivered was not true.

Pelosi stressed that she had no intention of tearing up her copy of Trump's annual address to Congress, but said as she read along, she "realized that almost every page had something in it that was objectionable."

The bipartisan tension that escalated during this year's State of the Union speech came a day before the Republican-dominated Senate eventually voted to exonerate Trump of two articles of impeachment.

"You can't have an acquittal unless you have a trial and you can't have a trial without witnesses and documents. So he can say he was acquitted, and the headlines can say acquitted but he's impeached forever," Pelosi told CNN.

The House speaker also censured Republican senators for not having the "courage" to denounce Trump's inappropriate actions regarding Ukraine.

House Democrats launched the inquiry against Trump in September last year after an unknown whistle-blower alleged the Republican president pressured his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma, in exchange for military aid.

Trump, the third president ever impeached in US history, was acquitted earlier in the month of both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.