Syrian army hacks, lands militant drones planning attack on Homs refinery

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that an army unit used a spoofing technique on Sunday to hack the controls of five combat drones, commandeer them and bring down the aircraft, Presstv Reported..

The drones were to target the Homs refinery, which is one of Syria’s two main refineries covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline and other products.

On February 4, Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said Takfiri militants had launched drone strikes against al-Rayyan gas field, the Ebla gas plant, the South Central region gas factory and the Homs refinery.

The Ebla gas plant provides local power plants with approximately 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.

On December 21, the same Syrian ministry announced in a statement that terrorists had targeted the oil refinery in Homs and two gas facilities, one south of the city and one in the desert to its east..

Syrian army secures more areas in western Aleppo

Separately, Syrian troops, backed by allied fighters from popular defense groups, managed to liberate the villages of Kfar Da’el, located northwest of the neighboring al-Rashidin district of the northwestern province of Aleppo, and Tal al-Shuwayhna following heavy clashes with members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, and their affiliates.

Syrian artillery units also pounded the positions of Takfiri militants in Qabtan al-Jabal and Babis villages, which lie in the southern countryside of the province.

Government forces also struck the strongholds of terrorists in Bashqatin village and the environs of Atarib town, located 25 kilometers west of Aleppo.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates wrote to the United Nations on January 25, stressing that the operation in Idlib and Aleppo against Takfiri elements "will not stop until the elimination of those terrorists, who threaten safety and security of Syrian civilians."