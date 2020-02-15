Twitter explodes with outrage after Trump likens himself to a king

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the.....
-
Iran reports 14.8% growth in manufacturing despite bans
-
Iran's Judiciary chief says judges seriously pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination
-
Rouhani: Iran will never talk to US under pressure
-
Assad meets Larijani, says enemies still trying to protect terrorists
-
Iran Air Force outfits F1 warplanes with indigenous radar, other military equipment
-
IRGC rejects US claim about seizure of Yemen-bound Iranian weapons in Gulf of Aden
-
Iran eyes 1 mln bpd of oil output in fields shared with Iraq: Minister
-
Iran newspaper celebrates 25th anniversary
-
Iran UN envoy decries US disinformation campaign
-
Iran warns foreign companies against complying with US 'banditry'