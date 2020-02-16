Iran's Judiciary chief says judges seriously pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in the southeastern city of Kerman, Soleimani's hometown, Raeisi said Tehran prosecutor general's office has been tasked with following up on the case in cooperation with the international department at Iran's Judiciary and Foreign Ministry as well as high-ranking Iraqi judiciary officials, Presstv Reported.

"We are seriously pursuing the case and have no doubt and are confident that…we will avenge his assassination," the top Iranian judiciary official stated.

Raeisi said the assassination has incited more hatred toward the United States and Americans in the world, adding that nations have now further realized the brave characteristics of the Iranian commander, who was the symbol of the fight against terrorism across the globe.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi, and their companions by targeting their vehicle outside the Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The cowardly act of terror was carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump, with the Pentagon taking responsibility for the strike.

General Soleimani is viewed by the world's freedom-seeking people as the key figure in defeating Daesh, the world’s most notorious terrorist group, in the Middle East battles.

Several million people attended the funeral processions held for the commanders in the Iraqi cities of Kadhimiya, Baghdad, Karbala and Najaf as well as the Iranian cities of Ahvaz, Mashhad, Tehran, Qom and Kerman.

NBC News has revealed the details of the assassination, saying the terrorist operation used Israeli intelligence and was run from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Qatar.

According to NBC, informants at the Damascus airport tipped off the CIA about the time the plane transporting Soleimani took off for Baghdad, where he was scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi.