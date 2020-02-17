UK Met Office to plough £1.2b into weather supercomputer

The UK government is to spend £1.2 billion to develop the world’s most powerful weather and climate supercomputer to help predict disruption and inform Britain’s response to climate change.

State-of-the-art computing will make weather and climate forecasts faster and more precise, helping airports plan for travel disruption and the energy sector plan for power surges and blackouts, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said on Monday, according to the Financial Times reported.

The news follows a weekend of travel chaos, when flights and trains around Britain were cancelled and delayed as Storm Dennis raged.

On Sunday, South Wales police declared a major incident in response to severe flooding and said it was working with agencies including Mountain Rescue to evacuate the worst-hit communities.

New business secretary Alok Sharma, who was also last week appointed president of UN climate summit COP26, which Britain is hosting in Glasgow this year, said the government’s investment would “speed up weather predictions, helping people be more prepared for weather disruption”.

The supercomputer, which will be managed by the Met Office, Britain’s national weather service, will replace those due for renewal in 2022. The upgrade will increase the Met Office’s computing capacity by at least six-fold, the government said. The Met Office’s current supercomputer contains enough storage to hold over 100 years’ worth of high definition films and takes in more than 215 billion weather observations from all over the world every day. The investment, £854 million of which will be spent on the new supercomputing capability, will be rolled out over the decade between 2022 and 2032 and will deliver multi-billion-pound benefits for Britain, BEIS added.