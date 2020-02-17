Iran honors domestic, foreign researchers at international event

Iran held the latest edition of its prestigious Khwarizmi International Award festival, presenting more than a dozen domestic and foreign research projects with the event’s special accolade.

Rouhani: US ‘maximum pressure’ campaign fails to stop Iran’s scientific progress

The 33rd edition of the event was held at the International Conference Center in Tehran on Monday in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani; Science, Research, and Technology Minister Mansour Gholami; and Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari.

Addressing the event, President Rouhani said the US sanctions and “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran have failed to stop its scientific progress.

“The society should have hope in the future. It is a source of pride that sanctions have failed to break us,” he said.

Rouhani said Iran would have a better rate of scientific progress if it were not under sanctions imposed by the US.

He said Iran was able to “stand on its own feet” and achieve scientific advances while it was subject to tough sanctions.

The award-winning projects this year, 10 conducted by Iranian researchers and five by foreign contestants, included those related to development of solar energy, synthesis of the raw materials required for making peptide radiopharmaceuticals, research and development in the area of medicinal substances, and malware analysis platform.

The US has since 2018 been attempting to break Iran with an array of measures, including sanctions targeting various sectors of the Iranian economy and science as well as cyber sabotage and assassinations.

Press TV contributed to this story.