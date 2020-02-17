Lavrov: US so-called 'peace' plan favors Israel

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the so-called peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump offers unilateral concessions in favor of Israel.

Washington is ignoring the internationally-accepted approach to the Middle East settlement, which is not helping resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Lavrov told the Italian daily La Stampa.

"The US, in its usual manner, has offered to resolve one of the most long-lasting conflicts of our time ‘in one go.’ At the same time, Washington has essentially ignored the universally recognized international legal basis for a Middle East settlement, which includes resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly," Lavrov said, according to sputniknews.com.

The Russian minister added the new US ‘peace’ plan stipulates the resolution of all key issues relating to the status of Palestinian territories by means of unilateral concessions in favor of Israel.

"Such an approach is unlikely to help rectify the situation. This is also indicated by the fact that the so-called ‘deal of the century’ is being completely rejected by the Palestinians", Lavrov told La Stampa.

Middle East quartet

Lavrov noted that it is necessary to hold multilateral talks to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that a quartet of international mediators (Russia, the United Nations, the US, and EU) could take up that responsibility.

He said everybody is convinced that for a real advance toward the settlement of the issue the most balanced and unbiased international support of the process is needed.

"We believe that the quartet of international mediators, which is the only mechanism recognized by the UN Security Council to accompany the Middle East process, could take on this role," the minister added.

According to Lavrov, Russia, as one of the quartet members, is ready to help resolve the conflict.

Last month, Trump presented his Middle East peace plan that envisioned Israel annexing settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and maintaining Al-Quds as its undivided capital. The plan was rejected by Palestinian leaders.

EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has criticized Washington’s new settlement proposal saying that it runs "contrary to international law and UN Security Council resolutions."