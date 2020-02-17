Dozens killed in church attack in Burkina Faso

At least 24 people were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a church in northern Burkina Faso, officials said on Monday.

The attack took place on Sunday during a weekly service at a church in the village of Pansi in Yagha, a volatile province near the border with Niger, aljazeera.com reported.

A group of "armed terrorists attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from nonresidents", Colonel Salfo Kabore, the regional governor, told AFP.

"The provisional toll is 24 killed, including the pastor... 18 wounded and individuals who were kidnapped," he added.

A resident of the nearby town of Sebba said Pansi villagers fled there for safety.

"It hurt me when I saw the people," Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, the mayor of Boundore commune, told The Associated Press after visiting victims in the hospital in Dori town, 180 kilometers (110 miles) from the attack.

The attackers looted oil and rice from shops and forced three youth they kidnapped to help transport it on their motorbikes, he said.

Burkina Faso has been beset by a rise in terrorist attacks as Takfiri groups with links to Daesh and Al-Qaeda based in neighboring Mali seek to extend their influence over the porous borders of the Sahel, the arid scrubland south of the Sahara.

Roughly 55 percent to 60 percent of Burkina Faso’s population is Muslim, with up to a quarter Christian. The two groups generally live in peace and frequently intermarry.

In late April, unidentified gunmen killed a pastor and five congregants at a Protestant church, also in the north, suggesting the violence was taking a religious turn.

The government had already declared a state of emergency in several northern provinces bordering Mali following the rise in such deadly terrorist attacks.