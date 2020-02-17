Lazio has 'nothing to lose', say manager Inzaghi after Inter victory

ALFREDO FALCONE Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi (R) celebrates with his players after a 2-1 victory over Inter at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, on February 16, 2020.

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi gave warning his side is ready to fight for its first Serie A title since 2000 after moving into second in Serie A on Sunday, just one point off leader Juventus after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

Juventus reclaimed pole position thanks to Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado's goals as the Turin giant rediscovered its winning form 2-0 at home against Brescia, AFP reported.

Inter Milan dropped from top spot to third – three points behind the eight-time reigning champion – after falling to just its second defeat of the season.

"We need to stay humble and focused but I'm sure we will succeed. We have nothing to lose," said Inzaghi.

"We know that Juventus and Inter are two great teams and we will do everything to fight to the end, knowing that it will be very difficult."

In a fiery clash in the Stadio Olimpico defender Ashley Young broke through just before the break with his first Serie A goal for Inter Milan after his move from Manchester United.

The 34-year-old got his foot to tap-in off a rebound after Thomas Straskosha had cleared from former Lazio player Antonio Candreva.

A Stefan de Vrij foul on Ciro Immobile allowed the Serie A top scorer to slot in his 26th goal in 24 games this season, five minutes after the break.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic snatched the winner after 69 minutes amid confusion in front of goal.

"We gifted Lazio two goals," said Inter coach Antonio Conte as the northerners fell to their second defeat after Juventus in October.

Lazio extended its unbeaten run to 19 games as it targets its second Scudetto, with a return to Champions League football on the cards for next season.

Ronaldo rested

In Turin, Argentine forward Dybala curled in a perfect free kick six minutes before the break, shortly after Brescia's Florian Aye was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Colombian Cuadrado tapped in the second from close range after a Blaise Matuidi cross with 15 minutes to go, to get back winning after two away defeats.

"We did what we had to do," said Juve coach Maurizio Sarri.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested, but veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini returned after a long injury layoff.

"Cristiano had to rest, he cannot play 75 games a year between the national team and club, we decided to let him recuperate," said Sarri.