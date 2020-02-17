Army downs terrorists’ drone in central Syria

Syrian government forces intercepted and shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists as it was flying in the skies close to a major refinery in the country’s central province of Homs.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that a Syrian Army unit shot down the explosive-laden drone on Monday as it was about to target Homs refinery, one of Syria’s two main refineries covering most domestic demand for diesel, heating fuel, gasoline, and other products, according to Press TV.

The development came only a day after Syrian government forces used a spoofing technique to hack the controls of five combat drones, commandeer them and bring down the aircraft. The drones were to target the same refinery.

On February 4, Syrian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem said Takfiri terrorists had launched drone strikes against Al-Rayyan gas field, the Ebla gas plant, the South Central Region Gas Factory and Homs refinery.

The Ebla gas plant provides local power plants with approximately 2.5 million cubic meters of gas per day.