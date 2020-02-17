Novak, Zanganeh discuss OPEC+ cooperation

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Monday discussed OPEC+ cooperation by phone with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, said the Russian Energy Ministry in a statement.

The two sides also talked about the state of world oil markets, the ministry statement added, according to Reuters.

Global oil demand is expected to shrink by 435,000 barrels a day on-year in the three-month period to March, the first quarterly decrease in more than a decade, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. The IEA also slashed its 2020 growth outlook by 365,000 barrels a day from its January forecast, to 825,000 barrels a day, the lowest since 2011.

China accounts for 14 percent of worldwide oil demand. Global demand has been “hit hard by the novel coronavirus and the widespread shutdown of China’s economy,” the latest report said.

Oil prices sank to a one-year low on Monday as the infection leaves businesses idle and millions quarantined in the world’s biggest crude importer.

Oil’s slump has spurred the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia, to press fellow members and allies to hold an emergency meeting and consider new output cutbacks.

The group collectively pumped 28.86 million barrels a day in January, and if it maintains that rate there will be a surplus of 570,000 barrels a day during the second quarter, when consumption slows down seasonally. The monthly report is compiled by OPEC’s Vienna-based research department.

OPEC+, which includes more than 20 producers, pump over 40 percent of the world’s oil.



