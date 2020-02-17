Iran’s annual shipping capacity to hit 12.5m tons: Official

The deputy head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Jalil Eslami, announced on Monday that the shipping capacity of the country will stand at 12.5 million tons per annum in the near future.

“Some 16 million trips have been made through Iran’s waters since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019),” he added, reported Mehr News Agency.

Iran has decided to use its domestic capability to manufacture vessels, said Eslami.

In January, Ports and Maritime Organization announced in a statement that loading and unloading of goods in Iranian ports witnessed a 28.7-percent rise during December 22, 2019-January 20, 2020.

As reported, over 10.999 million tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at the country’s 21 ports during the period, while the figure stood at 8.545 million tons in the corresponding period the previous year.

According to the data, 2.2 million tons of basic goods, over 800,000 tons of metal products, 2.35 million tons of construction and mineral products 30,400 tons of machinery, equipment and spare parts, as well as nearly 550,000 tons of fertilizers and petrochemical products were loaded and unloaded in the mentioned time period.



