Iran reports 14.8% growth in manufacturing despite sanctions

Iran’s minister of industry said manufacturing activity has grown by 14.8 percent despite growing US pressure on the country’s economy.

Reza Rahmani cited data published by the Central Bank of Iran showing that manufacturing growth had reached 2.3 percent in January this year from minus 12.5 percent in March 2018, Press TV wrote.

Rahmani made the comments in a meeting with his deputies at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, according to a report by ILNA.

“Last year the enemies touted the successive closure of factories [in Iran] but, fortunately, the plot failed due to efforts by all industrialists,” said the minister.

Iran has been under a series of unprecedented economic sanctions by the United States since November 2018, months after Washington withdrew from a major international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

The bans have seriously affected the government’s spending and investments in various sectors of the economy, including in manufacturing, where Iran relies on many small and large enterprises for much of its daily needs.

Rahmani said, however, that car production in Iran had also grown after a lengthy period of recession, to reach 4,000 vehicles a day. That means double Iran’s average daily output compared to recent months.

The Industry Ministry issued a report last month showing that the total number of cars produced in Iran between late March and late December 2019 had topped 524,200.

The government has adopted measures to protect industries from the impacts of US sanctions, including by imposing tariffs on exports of raw materials as well as providing credit facilities for small- and medium-sized enterprises to help them survive the difficult economic conditions.



