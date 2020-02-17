Pakistan to award Iranian director Narges Abyar

Prominent Iranian female director Narges Abyar is to be honored at the international section of the Women Leaders Award in Pakistan today.

The Hum Network Limited, a Pakistani media company, is slated to award Iranian filmmaker, IRNA reported.

Abyar has won several awards from many national and international film festivals, including the Best Director award for ‘Breath’ at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, and the Best Audience award for ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ which also won six awards at the 37th Fajr Film Festival.

The social activist, gender expert and author Fouzia Saeed, and Human rights lawyer Jalila Haider will be also honored.

Hum Network Limited was established in February 2004 and is one of the largest broadcasting brands with a strong following among the South Asia diaspora around the world. It is also a member of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union.