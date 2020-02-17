RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1147 GMT February 17, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 265786
Published: 0410 GMT February 17, 2020

Pakistan to award Iranian director Narges Abyar

Pakistan to award Iranian director Narges Abyar

Prominent Iranian female director Narges Abyar is to be honored at the international section of the Women Leaders Award in Pakistan today.

The Hum Network Limited, a Pakistani media company, is slated to award Iranian filmmaker, IRNA reported.

Abyar has won several awards from many national and international film festivals, including the Best Director award for ‘Breath’ at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia, and the Best Audience award for ‘When the Moon Was Full,’ which also won six awards at the 37th Fajr Film Festival.

The social activist, gender expert and author Fouzia Saeed, and Human rights lawyer Jalila Haider will be also honored.

Hum Network Limited was established in February 2004 and is one of the largest broadcasting brands with a strong following among the South Asia diaspora around the world. It is also a member of Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Pakistan
Narges Abyar
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2481 sec