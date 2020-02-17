‘Uzbekistan at Crossroads of Silk Road’ expo inaugurated in Tehran

The photography exhibition ‘Uzbekistan at Crossroads of Silk Road’ was inaugurated at ECO Diplomatic Art Gallery of Tehran on Monday, in the presence of the president of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), Sarvar Bakhti, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran Bakhodir Abdullaev, and officials from ECO countries.

The four-day exhibition organized jointly by ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) and Embassy of Uzbekistan in Tehran, showcases photos taken by Husniddin Ato, the Uzbek photographer, according to ecieco.org.

The renowned photographer has portrayed tourist attractions as well as the customs and traditions of the peoples of his country.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Abdullaev said this exhibition introduces you to our precious heritage, the way of life of the Uzbek people, our traditional and modern values.

I am sure that holding this photography exhibition at the present time in Tehran will be an important and successful step in the promotion of ties.

He said ancient Uzbek cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Tashkent and Termez are located at the heart of the Silk Road, adding that the monuments and historical sites of these cities are the cultural heritage of the Uzbek people.

Preserving this precious heritage, which invites us to work closely together, is one of our primary tasks, said the Uzbek envoy.

With the initiative of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country organizes numerous cultural conferences and festivals in Uzbekistan, he said, adding that artists from Iran and other ECO member countries are participants of these cultural gatherings.

Our involvement in the preservation of archaeological sites, the restoration of historical buildings, the cooperation of museums and national libraries of countries can be an important area of our interaction, Abdullaev said.

The ambassador also pointed to Iranian poet Abdul Rahman Jami and said his poems teach us friendship, peace and respect for people.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization which was founded in 1985 in Tehran. It provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are the member states of ECO.

ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) is affiliated with ECO and aims at fostering understanding and the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of its members through common projects in the field of the media, literature, art, philosophy, sports and education.