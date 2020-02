Iran and its publishers have plans to attend 18 international book fairs in the next Iranian year (starting March 20, 2020), Iran Cultural Fairs Institute director Qader Ashena said.

Ashena added that Iran plans to participate in exhibitions which Iran signed agreements for and are of great significance internationally, IRNA reported.

Exhibitions revolving around the themes of Iran, Islam and resistance will also host Iran.

Iran will attend the Bologna, Frankfurt, Delhi, Seoul, Beijing, Moscow, Belgrade, Shanghai, Doha, Baghdad, Muscat, Kabul, Damascus, Istanbul, Beirut, Kuala Lumpur, Tunisia and Tajikistan book fairs.