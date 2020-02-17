‘Driving Lessons’ to go on screen at North Texas Film Festival

Iranian short film, ‘Driving Lessons,’ directed by Marzieh Riahi, was invited to attend the North Texas Film Festival in the US.

Riahi’s film narrates the story of Bahareh, who, according to Iranian law, must have her traditional, chauvinistic husband accompany her during driving lessons so that she and her instructor are not left alone together without a third party presence, ISNA reported.

Written by Marjan Riahi, the film’s cast is made up of actors Linda Kiani, Alireza Sanifar, Salar Khamseh, and Sanaz Mesbah.

North Texas Film Festival, which is a first of its kind in the US, shows best films from 26 festivals.

The short has previously competed at the Tampere Film Festival in Finland, the Cartagena Film Festival in Colombia, the Tribeca Film Festival in the US, and the Edmonton International Film Festival in Canada.

The film won the best short film at the 22nd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy, the best non-Irish short award at the Dublin Feminist Film Festival in Ireland, the Golden Apricot for best short film at the 16th Golden Apricot International Film Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women’s Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, and best short drama at the 13th edition of the ‘I Will Tell International Film Festival’ in London.

North Texas Film Festival will be held on February 27 to March 1.