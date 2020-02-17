Larijani: Iran ready to help Lebanon

Iran's Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said his country stood ready to help Lebanon's crisis-hit economy, the Lebanese president's office said after the two met on Monday.

"We wish the new government success and we are ready to help improve the economic situation," Lebanese President Michel Aoun's office quoted Larijani, who is visiting Beirut, as saying, Reuters reported.

Lebanon is going through its worst crisis in decades as a debt burden combined with slowing capital flows bring the small country to the brink of collapse.

Iranian speaker Ali Larijani, on the first visit by an Iranian official since the new Lebanese government was approved last week, said Tehran was willing to help.

"We wish the new government much success. We are ready to provide our assistance to improve the economic situation," he said, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

Larijani on Monday met separately with his Lebanese counterpart, Nabih Berri, and President Michel Aoun in the Arab country’s capital, Beirut, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In their meeting, Larijani and Aoun held talks on a range of issues, including ways to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

In the other meeting, Berri highlighted the power of national solidarity and said what the Lebanese people need at the current juncture is unity.

After his one-day trip to Syria, the Iranian parliament speaker arrived in Lebanon on Sunday and plans to stay in the Arab country for two days.

In his meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Sunday, Larijani affirmed Iran’s continued support for Syria in its efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its territories, stressing the importance of the recent victories made by the Syrian army against the terrorists.