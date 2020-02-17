How Trump could be beaten

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders slammed his primary rival Michael Bloomberg, accusing the billionaire of trying to "buy the presidency" with TV ads worth millions of dollars.

Sanders, who was speaking on Sunday during a campaign in Nevada, touched upon the former New York City mayor's absence from the early primary states while criticizing him for spending more than any other candidate on TV advertising for the 2020 presidential election, Presstv Reported.

"Hey guys, how do you buy the presidency? Well, you buy the presidency, at least he's gonna try to buy the presidency, by spending hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on TV ads," Sanders said.

On Saturday, Sanders said Bloomberg would not generate the “excitement and energy” needed to win the White House.

“The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to have the voter turnout we must have to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said at a Democratic party gala.

Sanders, eager to build momentum after winning New Hampshire and a photo-finish for first place in Iowa, mentioned only the billionaire former New York City mayor among his competitors in a Las Vegas speech. He was critical of Bloomberg’s stances on minimum wage laws, policing, taxing the rich and regulating Wall Street.

Age of candidates counter the excitement factor: DeBar

In an interview with Press TV on Monday, DeBar said, “One of the things that is almost ironic is a conversation about which of the two, Bloomberg or Sanders, would generate the most excitement in a presidential race, given that each of them right now is 78 years old...Sanders would be 79 when he takes office next January and Bloomberg would turn 79 in February of next year.”

“So, these guys are going to be 80 years old most of the time when they're president. Excitement is not exactly a word that you would associate with an octogenarian,” he said.

“It’s almost symbolic in a way of the decay of the system here. And I've heard people invoke the 'Oh, it's 1930s in Germany' since the last election, many of them painting Trump as Hitler, etc. But actually, this reminds me of [Paul von] Hindenburg, who was an octogenarian when they had the 1932 election -- I think he was 83 or 84 for the campaign then; and the system could only produce old men that had some understanding of how it worked because it was so decayed and so decrepit,” the analyst said.

“You know, the ones that are younger out of that group - you have 'Mayor Pete' as they call him, who barely manages a small city in the Midwest. He's obviously just a front for some group that has decided not to show themselves yet. And Elizabeth Warren hasn't managed anything larger than her resume, and we know she hasn't done very well with that. And Biden - we know what he does - Biden is 77 years old. He would be also... he'll turn 78 at the end of this year, so he'll be 78 taking office next year, he'll 80 midway through the first term,” he stated.

“So I think that just the age thing alone to me is countering the excitement factor, because the real thing isn't excitement. What lifted Sanders four years ago is the same thing that lifted Trump in the Republican Party and ultimately into office, and that has kept him in the 40s and, you know, around 50% approval rating, despite the massive negative public relations effort by almost the entire US and Western media, is the fact that in the minds of the voters and with the programs and policies that they've identified, these two are in opposition to everything that came before them,” he said.

“And so, to bring Bloomberg in, who is about as traditional an American policy maker as they have - he comes from Wall Street, you know? - the rebellion was against Wall Street. And I think no matter who has generated how much excitement isn't going to mean anything,” he noted.

“I think that people have to understand that there's a rebellion forming in this country, against the institutions of the country, because they've lost legitimacy in the eyes of the people here and that whoever figures that out and puts a candidate out there that identifies with this in the minds of voters, they have a chance to beat Trump. Otherwise, Trump's gonna walk away with it again,” he concluded.