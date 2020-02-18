RSS
0446 GMT February 18, 2020

News ID: 265825
Published: 0259 GMT February 18, 2020

First screening of Abbas Kiarostami as actor in

The film in which the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarotami stars will go on screen for the first time at the 17th Image of the Year and Tassvir Film Festival to be held from February 21 to March 13, the secretary of the festival said.

Kiarostami’s son, Bahman, provided the festival with the film which is titled, ‘Sohanak,’ in which Kiarostami plays the role of all actors of ‘A Taste of Cherry,’ Seifollah Samadian added.

The film was named ‘Sohanak’ due to its shooting location, according to IRNA.

The 70-minute film is also slated to go on screen in Paris, France in a few months, he said.

A total of 850 works were submitted in the Young, Mobile, Graphic and Caricature sections, while 1,500 multimedia works were received by the secretariat of the festival.

 

 

 

 

   
‘Sohanak’
Kiarostami
film actor
 
