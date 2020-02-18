RSS
0446 GMT February 18, 2020

Published: 0300 GMT February 18, 2020

Iran to hold Japan Short Film Evening

Iran to hold Japan Short Film Evening

The Japan Short Film Evening is set to be held in Sarv Cultural Center in Tehran, Iran, today.

The Iranian Youth Cinema Society’s International Affairs planned a program for February 19 during which a number of Japanese short films will be screened, ifilmtv.com reported.

The short narratives picked to be shown at the event are ‘One Night’, ‘The Magic of Life’, ‘House’ and ‘The Electronic City’.

‘Homeland’, ‘Spring and Autumn’ and ‘The Sixth Current’ form the experimental lineup.

There is an animation titled ‘New Beginning’ among the screenings and also there is a video art named ‘The World of Ghosts’.

 

   
