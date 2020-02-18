UK grapples with severe floods; storm death toll rises to three

Residents in central England and Wales braced for more flooding as rivers peaked in the wake of a weekend storm that brought up to six inches (150mm) of rain to an already waterlogged region.

Environment agencies in England and Wales on Tuesday declared 10 severe flood warnings, meaning there is an immediate danger to life, for the rivers Severn Trent, Wye and Lugg. More than 180 less severe flood warnings were also in place, AP reported.

Britain also issued severe flood warnings Monday, advising of life-threatening danger after Storm Dennis dumped weeks' worth of rain in some places. A woman was found dead after being swept away by the floodwaters, the storm's third confirmed victim.

The fierce weather upended travel plans for thousands of British families trying to get away on the mid-winter school break.

To the east, Dennis' gale-force winds also left nine people injured in Germany as their vehicles crashed into broken trees littering roads and train tracks. Flooding and power outages were reported elsewhere in northern Europe, nytimes.com reported.

By Monday evening, Britain's Environment Agency issued seven severe flood warnings in the central English counties of Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire. Another 200 lower-level flood warnings were also in place, meaning that flooding was expected.

Some 480 flood warnings and alerts were issued across England on Monday, the highest number on record, the agency said.

The storm's confirmed death toll rose to three as West Mercia Police said a body had been found in the search for a 55-year-old woman who had been missing near Tenbury in Worcestershire since Sunday.