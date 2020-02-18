IKAC capacities pave way for investments: Official

The potentials of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC) pave the way for investments, said managing director of IKAC on Tuesday.

Mohammad Mahdi Karbalaei added that the transport capacity of the IKAC will increase to 90 million passengers by launching comprehensive development plan of the airport as well as IKAC Special Free Trade Zone, reported ikac.ir.

Talking on the sidelines of a groundbreaking ceremony for construction of an aircraft hangar for Qeshm Airlines, Karbalaei said increasing cooperation with airlines will result in the development of tourism industry of the country.

Boosting aviation is the core of Airport City development, said the official adding that the IKAC is ready to further expand cooperation with all airlines in this area.

In December 2019, Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami appointed Karbalaei as the new managing director of the IKAC.

Karbalaei replaced Ali Rostami, who served the post since March 2019, reported ikac.ir.

The minister instructed Karbalaei to take measures for improving the airport city’s structure, executive management and operational processes complying with international standards.

IKAC is Iran’s main international airport, located 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Tehran.

It is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran, the busiest international air passenger gateway to Iran; it is also the only profit-making airport in Iran.