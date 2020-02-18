Sabisky scandal exposes bitter divisions within the Tory party

The Tory party appears to be bitterly divided over the way the so-called Sabisky scandal has been handled by the government.

The divisions have only intensified since Sabisky, a Downing Street aide, decided to step down in order to avoid becoming a “distraction”.

Sabisky’s position became untenable after it was revealed he had espoused extreme views on sensitive issues including race, social class and eugenics, Presstv Reported.

Political parties across the ideological spectrum condemned Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, for refusing to sack Sabisky.

The manner of Sabisky’s departure – he resigned as opposed to being fired – has only added fuel to the fire.

In the latest expression of dissent within the Tory party, business and energy minister, Kwasi Kwarteng (who is of Ghanaian origin) said the government needs to “look at” its “vetting processes” before employing questionable characters like Sabisky.

Sabisky, 27, was parachuted into Downing Street’s circle of advisors only last month by Johnson’s chief strategist, the maverick Dominic Cummings.

Sabisky’s speedy recruitment – which appears to have circumvented normal vetting processes – followed Cumming’s call to “misfits and weirdos” to apply for jobs at Downing Street.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Kwarteng branded Sabisky a “racist”, before adding “he’s now left, and we can now all move on”.

"We should prevent racists coming into No 10 or wherever he was working, I think that we do need to look at these [recruitment] processes", Kwarteng said.

For his part, Sabisky made the following statement after stepping down: “I know this will disappoint a lot of people but I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination".

"If I can't do the work properly there's no point, and I have a lot of other things to do with my life", Sabisky added.

The manner of Sabisky’s recruitment and the PM’s refusal to sack him has been widely interpreted as evidence of the creeping influence of far right ideology in some governmental circles.

It is also a reflection of the growing power of Cummings, an unelected “strategist” at the heart of the British government.

In recent weeks, Cummings has destabilized the political landscape through his odd and dismissive engagements with the media.

True to form, as he emerged from his house this morning, Cummings refused to take questions from journalists and instead dismissed them by claiming they “don’t know what they are talking about”.