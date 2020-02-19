US neocons, Zionist lobby losing war in Syria: Commentator

US President Donald Trump has called for an end to Russia’s support for the Syrian government, engaged in efforts to liberate the whole country.

Trump "expressed concern over the violence in Idlib, Syria, and... conveyed the United States' desire to see an end to Russia's support,” in a call with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Sunday, Presstv Reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed a similar sentiment among journalists at the Munich Security Conference after he talked with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Commenting on this, Corrigan said, “They're losing the war. Before they did not want to engage in any sort of political process, they still thought that they could accomplish some of their goals by military means. Now, they realize that they can't do that. So now they're in public about this switching gears and talking about politics only because they're trying to save the remnants of the [Daesh] and dash other extremist groups in the better and undisruptive part of Syria.”

“And it's only because they're losing. And I don't think the Russians would do that because it's purely hypocritical to see the Americans have been providing weapons to Saudi Arabia, to the United Arab Emirates to the… militants in the south, and, of course, even the Pentagon has been arming the Kurds. So, you know, this is an example of hypocritical and say, you know, do it we say don't do as we do,” he said.

“The Americans are up to their neck, in providing arms to the various groups in order to destabilize and try to destroy Syria, as are the Israelis. The Israelis are supplying American weapons and paying salaries. And you know, for the most part, providing American war materials to the extremist groups in Syria to take up Israel's objective,” he stated.

“And these are not the same as Turkey's objectives. And Turkey is trying to reassert itself as a player in the area. Some people call this, you know, reasserting itself with the Ottoman Empire. But the Turks also have a lot of problems with the Americans, you know, the strong support for the Palestinians inside Turkey. There will be next to zero support for the American move of their embassy from Tel Aviv to Turkey. There is no support for the so-called deal of the century, which is basically the total capitulation of the Palestinians, and enforcing an Israeli hegemony over the West Bank, and, you know, even that creating, what is, you know, basically, even more of an apartheid state than it is,” he noted.

“They want to take away the Arabs in Israel and put them into the West Bank but also take the West Bank deport the Arabs. They don't want the Arab population. They will only want Jewish only settlements,” he said.

“So there's a lot of problems between Turkey and the United States, and we have seen evidence of this by, you know, Turkey price getting the S-4 defense system. Also, the Americans are threatening them about by not allowing Turkey to get the F-35 stealth fighters and there are other problems,” he said.

“But basically Americans are doing whatever they want to their domestic agenda and for Israel and for the Zionist lobby, the neocons and Christian fundamentalists in the United States, and they don't care about Turkey which should be, you know, it's the second-largest army in NATO, and they should be treating it with much more respect and not by lamming down policies that are totally hated by the Turkish population and the Turkish government down their throat, you know. They have a single-minded one-dimensional view of things which is nowhere near the reality of it,” the analyst concluded.