Rouhani: Massive turnout to strengthen Iran against US

President Hassan Rouhani appealed on Wednesday for a strong showing at polling booths on Friday, saying that taking part in the parliamentary elections would give Iran the "unity and strength" needed in its stand against the United States.

"We are going to the polls to choose the best people for Parliament, which is a very important institution," Rouhani said in televised remarks during a meeting of his cabinet.

"We are under severe sanctions and pressure by the global arrogance, and we have to break these sanctions and improve people's lives," he added, referring to the United States.

"Sanctions are a terrorist and tyrannical act against Iran.

"One cannot say sanctions have no effect and the government should be doing more... It's lies, it's supporting America."

Rouhani said Iran must bring the US to the negotiating table as it did during the talks that led to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“How should we get America to the negotiating table? That’s possible through our unity and our strength. We need to show Americans that we are capable and powerful. We have to show that our nation is a great nation that is steadfast,” he said.

Rouhani said Iran will triumph over the US with tis resistance.

“If we want to stand up against the US… we need to come out on Friday. We need to come to the ballot box,” he said.

The president said an “enthusiastic” turnout will anger the United States.

“Our enthusiastic presence will make the US angry and upset.”

A high electoral turnout, Rouhani noted, would mandate the Parliament to join forces with the government and the Judiciary in efforts to defeat the US bans and resolve domestic problems.

“We should all stand alongside one another… We should resolve the problems together,” he added. “That day when the US despairs, its maximum pressure will have no effect. It will surrender, come to the negotiation table, and accept the word of truth.”

“Maximum pressure” is the term US President Donald Trump has assigned to a campaign of escalated animosity toward the Islamic Republic.

As part of the drive, Trump withdrew the US from a historic nuclear accord with Iran and others in 2018. The departure was followed by the restoration of draconian sanctions targeting diverse economic sectors.

Iran is to hold the elections on February 21 to appoint lawmakers to its 11th Parliament since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

More than 7,000 candidates are to vie in the polls for 290 seats, five of them representing religious minorities.

AFP and Press TV contributed to this story.