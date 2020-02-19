Iran’s ‘Malakout’ to go on screen at Oscar-qualifying Guadalajara festival in Mexico

Iranian short animated piece, ‘Malakout’, directed by Farnoosh Abedi, will be screened at the competition section of the 35th edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Mexico.

The eight-minute animation, which recently received the honorary diploma at the Silk Road International Film Festival in Dublin, Ireland, tells the story of a piano player who loses one of his hands in an accident and, consequently, his ability to play the piano.

Due to the loss, he undergoes a hand transplantation surgery, but the transplanted hand is that of a dead criminal, which turns the pianist into a villain and murderer, ifilmtv.com reported.

The horror film will now compete with other titles from Mexico, Colombia, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Brazil, Canada and Switzerland at the short animation section of the Mexican event.

If it manages to win the best animation award at this festival, the Iranian animation will qualify for next year’s Academy Awards.

The Guadalajara festival is a weeklong event held each March in the Mexican city of Guadalajara since 1986. The festival is considered the most prestigious film festival in Latin America and among the most important Spanish language film festivals in the world, according to the event’s organizers.

The 34th edition of the event will be held during March 20-27.